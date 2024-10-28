Kremlin says no intention to meddle in Georgia’s affairs in comment on election

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Russia does not interfere in Georgia’s internal affairs, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on the situation around Saturday’s parliamentary election in the country.

Earlier, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili asserted that the results of the election showed that her country had fallen victim to what she termed a Russian special operation and called for street protests. Peskov was asked to comment on what the Kremlin thinks about such attempts on the part of Georgia to destabilize the situation.

"A huge number of forces from European countries, various European institutions attempted to influence the outcome of the voting. Nobody even concealed that as there were public statements. <…> While we do not interfere in internal Georgian affairs and have no intention to," Peskov said.

On Saturday, the former Soviet republic conducted its parliamentary election, with 18 parties, including the ruling party, Georgian Dream, which has been in government for 12 years already, running. It won 54.08% of the vote and will have the mandate to form a government independently. Four opposition parties surpassed the 5% threshold required to enter parliament, but all have rejected the election results.