Kremlin mum on Guterres' initiative on navigation in Black Sea

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on whether Russian President Vladimir Putin had pledged to review UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' initiative regarding shipping in the Black Sea.

"There was a closed meeting, so I can’t provide any details on this matter," Peskov said in response to a TASS request about whether, during a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, the Russian president and the UN secretary-general discussed Black Sea shipping and if Putin had agreed to review Guterres' proposal.

Peskov confirmed media reports that the meeting between Putin and the UN secretary-general was held behind closed doors without the usual press protocol, at Guterres' request. "As for the absence of the open part of the conversation, yes - it was canceled at Guterres' request. He was our guest, and we agreed to honor his demand," Peskov said.

He added that during the conversation between the two leaders, "no particular contradictions arose." "Of course, there was an exchange of views on a wide range of issues," Peskov clarified.

Guterres' office informed reporters that during the meeting with the Russian leader, the UN secretary-general advocated for ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, emphasizing that this issue is of paramount importance for Ukraine, Russia, and for global food and energy security.