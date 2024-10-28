Hamas open for deal with Israel, Politburo member says — report

TEL AVIV, October 28. /TASS/. A high-ranking Hamas representative said that the movement is "open for a deal with Israel" on the Gaza Strip amid the resumed negotiations on a ceasefire and a release of hostages, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the report, Hamas Politburo member in Qatar Husam Badran confirmed in a statement, published by the Shehab news agency, that an agreement would be possible.

"Our demands are clear. We can strike a deal, if [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu vows to fulfill what has already been negotiated," the statement says.

It currently remains unclear whether Badran’s words are a reaction to Egypt’s proposal for a two-day ceasefire in Gaza in order to exchange four Israeli hostages for several Palestinian prisoners.

Previously, Al Arabiya reported that Hamas is ready to accept the Egypt’s proposal if Israel vows to consider it a part of a potential comprehensive deal.

Hamas sources told the Asharq News TV channel that the group would prefer to reach a comprehensive settlement treaty instead of separate agreements, The Times of Israel notes.