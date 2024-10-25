West losing war in Ukraine, but unwilling to stop — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, October 25. /TASS/. Western countries are losing the war in Ukraine but remain unwilling to end it or acknowledge their failure, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, speaking on the Kossuth radio station.

"They find themselves in a difficult position, fighting a war that has already been lost," the prime minister said, reiterating that Hungary does not intend to be dragged into these actions despite the pressure exerted on it. "The situation is that Western countries do not want to stop the Russian-Ukrainian war, and so it is a valid question whether [Hungary] has room for maneuver," Orban said.

He stated that Hungary’s principled stance has allowed it to preserve "room for maneuver" in the economic field, which is heavily impacted by the conflict in Ukraine. "Reviving the Cold War is a bad idea, yet many are responding to the Russia-Ukraine war in this way and have effectively declared it in the economic sphere," he added.

"We have managed to stay out of the war, and I think we can avoid bad economic policies based on faulty military logic," the prime minister said. He recalled that Hungary continues to buy Russian oil and gas as it has secured an exemption from some EU sanctions.

Orban expressed hope that if former President Donald Trump wins the November 5 US election, "the party of war in America will be replaced by the party of peace," potentially paving the way for a settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. "Former President Trump will return, and then we will be able to breathe a sigh of relief, as we will no longer be alone; at least there will be two of us," the Hungarian prime minister stated.