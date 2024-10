TEL AVIV, October 26. /TASS/. Israel’s overnight attack on Iran involved over 100 aircraft, the Jerusalem Post reported.

"Over 100 planes were involved in the 2000 km attack, including the cutting-edge F-35," the report reads.

Israel’s officials have refuted reports that Iranian air defenses managed to intercept the majority of Israeli missiles, the paper noted. "Total failure - zero interceptions," the Jerusalem Post quoted an official as saying.