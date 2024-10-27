Daily death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon nears 20 — health ministry

BEIRUT, October 27. /TASS/. Nineteen people died and 108 more were injured as a result of Israeli air raids on Lebanon over the past day, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center under the Lebanese Health Ministry reported.

The biggest number of casualties was reported from southern areas near Sidon and Tyre, where seven people were killed and 48 were wounded. Ten people were killed in Nabatieh and 55 were hospitalized with wounds. Two people were killed and five more were injured in Baalbek-Hermel.

The overall death toll from Israeli bombardments and artillery attacks since the outbreak of the current escalation in October 2023 has reached 2,772, with 12,468 people being wounded.