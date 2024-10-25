Russia to study ideas on new grain deal, previous experience not successful — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russia will study the project on possible resumption of the grain deal, which has been passed on by Turkey, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that previous agreements did not meet Moscow’s conditions.

"President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] has said that such an unofficial document, a draft document on a possible discussion of a repeated attempt (of the grain deal - TASS) in the future has been passed on by the Turkish side," he said. "Our respective agencies and specialists are currently studying the document and positions on that matter will be reported to the president," Peskov added.

"The previous experience was not as successful and what was to be done for us was not done," he noted.