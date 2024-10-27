BRICS Summit in Kazan is resounding success of Russia — Kazakh Ambassador

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The BRICS Summit in Kazan demonstrated the serious potential of the association for resolution of global problems and became the definite success of Russia, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Dauren Abayev told TASS.

"Kazakhstan is closely observing development of the association. The past summit demonstrated serious potential of BRICS as a platform capable of solving current global problems," the diplomat said.

"The event in general is assessed as the definite success of Russia - the country hosting the summit," Abayev added.