15 projectiles fired at Israel from Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, October 27. /TASS/. Israel’s northern areas came under a shelling attack from Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"Following the sirens that sounded between 14:38 and 14:39 in the Upper and Western Galilee areas, approximately 15 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory," it said. "Most of them were intercepted and the rest fell in open areas."

Several hours earlier, seventy-five projectiles were fired at northern Israel from Lebanon. Three people were wounded in the city of Tamra.