Russia, US to work on initiatives proposed in Istanbul before new meeting — Russian envoy

ISTANBUL, April 10. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington will work through the initiatives put forth in Istanbul in time for a new round of consultations with its date currently being determined, Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev told journalists.

"Following the discussion, we will work on the initiatives proposed by both sides aiming to approach new agreements in time for the next round of consultations, with its timeframe currently being clarified," the diplomat, who led the Russian delegation at the consultations on embassy operations with the US, said.

The second round of Russia-US consultations in Istanbul lasted 5.5 hours. US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Russia and Central Europe Sonata Coulter led the US delegation.