Serbia may lift moratorium on nuclear energy research – minister

KAZAN, October 27. /TASS/. Serbia may authorize nuclear energy development studies, Minister in charge of international economic cooperation matters in the Serbian government Nenad Popovic told TASS in an interview.

"The moratorium still exists and we talked with Mr. [CEO of Rosatom Alexey] Likhachev and the management of [Rosatom] that when it would be lifted, if it would be so - and we expect such moratorium to be lifted, then Rosatom would be ready to provide the Serbian side with the potential Russia has in building large nuclear power plants and in construction of mini nuclear power plants," the minister said.

Serbia and Russia need to focus now on the potential of developing the peaceful nuclear energy segment, he added.