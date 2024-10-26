US ready to repel Iran’s potential retaliation strike on Israel — official

WASHINGTON, October 26. /TASS/. The United States is fully ready to participate in deflecting Iran’s potential strike in response to Israel’s recent attack, a high-ranking US official told journalists during a special briefing about the attack.

"Should Iran choose to respond, we are fully prepared to once again defend against any attack," he said. "Should Iran choose to respond, we are fully prepared to defend Israel and support Israel, and there will be consequences," the official reiterated. "As far as we're concerned, this direct exchange, this should be the end of it," he added. "That is our very strong view that's been communicated to our partners throughout the region, and obviously it's been communicated through multiple channels, indirectly and directly to Iran," the US official concluded.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier that it conducted surgical strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks."

On the evening of October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel as a response for the killings of the key leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Tehran claimed that 90% of the missiles hit their intended targets, while Israel said that Iran only launched about 180 missiles and most of them were intercepted.

The Israeli General Staff vowed to "choose the right moment" to surprise Iran with a counter-attack, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that the attacks on Israel will only be expanded.