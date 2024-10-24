Neurointerfaces may be helpful in satisfying Arctic human resources demand — scientists

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Specialists of the Russian Technological University (RTU MIREA) developed methods where a neurocomputer interface selects specialists for work in the Arctic, the university's press service said.

"The use of a neurocomputer interface in Arctic expeditions will favor effective monitoring of cognitive and emotional parameters in expedition participants, and may identify psychophysiological adaptations to the extreme conditions in the northern regions," the press service said.

According to developers, the shortage of specialists in the Arctic (for example, there are 27 vacancies per 1 registered unemployed person on the Taymyr) is due, among other things, to the fact that not many are physically or emotionally able to stay in the Arctic for a long time.

The university's lecturer at the Instrumental and Applied Software Department, Andrey Rybnikov has offered a solution. His neurointerface-based recruitment system uses electroencephalography technology to read and then analyze the brain's electrical activity.

"This way, we will identify key psychophysiological adaptations to Arctic conditions based on data collected during expeditions. The psychophysiological parameters analysis (brain activity, heart rate and body temperature) will reveal changes caused by adaptation to cold, limited resources, physical and emotional stress in Arctic conditions," the press service quoted the expert as saying.

The study results, according to the developer and his colleagues, may be used to develop effective strategies both for training and support of Arctic expeditions' participants, to increase safety and effectiveness of such missions. "I am sure that the development of our scientist will be of great importance both for the Team of the Arctic student expeditionary corps, organized at our university, and in general - in the strategically important aspect of the Far North's development," the press service quoted the university's chancellor, Stanislav Kudzha, as saying.