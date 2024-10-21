TBILISI, October 21. /TASS/. A high-ranking Western official approached Georgia’s former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili with an idea of unleashing a war on Russia that would last three or four days and then begin guerilla fighting, Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and honored leader of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, said.

"I can recall what former Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili once told me. A high-ranking official from a [Western] country spoke with him. Irakli asked, 'Well, for how long do you think we can be at war [with Russia]? How long will we be able to hold out?' The answer was three or four days. He said, 'And are you going to kill us for the sake of these three to four days?' And the official told him, 'There are three-four million of you. They won’t be able to kill all of you in three-four days. Later om, you can initiate guerilla movement in forests. We will help you and you will be fighting from there,'" Ivanishvili said in an interview with the Imedi television channel.

According to Ivanishvili, this episode consolidated the ruling team against such call.

Georgia’s authorities have repeatedly said that certain forces are seeking to drag the country into an armed confrontation with Russia, especially immediately after the beginning of the armed conflict in Ukraine. But the ruling party leaders insist that involvement into a conflict will have catastrophic consequences for Georgia and the government must spare no effort to preserve peace in the country.