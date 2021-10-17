Russia slams Houthi movement’s attacks against Saudi Arabia - official

MOSCOW, October 17. / TASS /. Russia strongly condemns the attacks carried out by the Houthi movement (Ansar Allah) against Saudi Arabia, Chairman of the State Duma (lower house) Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky told TASS on Sunday.

"We firmly condemn the Houthi movement’s attacks against Saudi Arabia. They flagrantly violate the international law and pose a threat not only to the country’s security but also to the stability of the entire region," Slutsky noted.

According to the Russian lawmaker, the ongoing attacks "do not contribute to the peace process settlement in Yemen led by the UN. "We support the Arabian coalition’s endeavors to protect civilians and infrastructure from hostile attacks," Slutsky stated.

On October 9, the Houthi movement staged a drone attack on the King Abdullah international airport in the Saudi city of Jizan, in which ten people were hurt. In this regard, the Russian foreign ministry said that Moscow called on all parties to the Yemeni conflict to refrain from armed confrontation and shift to inclusive talks under the UN auspices.

Since August 2014, the standoff between the state forces and the Houthi movement has been continuing in Yemen. The clashes further escalated after the coalition, led by Saudi Arabia, invaded the country in March 2015. The long-lasting conflict has resulted in the largest humanitarian crisis all around the world. According to the UN, over 24 mln Yemenis, which is roughly 80% of the country's population, require humanitarian assistance, while the number of internally displaced persons exceeds three mln.