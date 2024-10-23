Inflation in Russia on October 15-21 accelerated to 0.2% — Rosstat

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia for the period from October 15 to October 21 reached 0.2%, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

A week earlier, from October 8 to 14, inflation was 0.12%.

Since the beginning of October, consumer prices in Russia have increased by 0.46%, since the beginning of the year - by 6.27%. In annual terms, inflation in Russia as of October 21, 2024 (according to calculations using average daily data for the current and last year on similar dates) was 8.44%.

At the same time, the Ministry of Economic Development said that annual inflation in Russia on October 15-21 accelerated to 8.52% from 8.51% a week earlier.

In early September, the Ministry of Economic Development raised its inflation forecast for Russia in 2024 from the previous 5.1% to 7.3%.