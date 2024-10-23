{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Inflation in Russia on October 15-21 accelerated to 0.2% — Rosstat

Since the beginning of October, consumer prices in Russia have increased by 0.46%, since the beginning of the year - by 6.27%

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia for the period from October 15 to October 21 reached 0.2%, according to the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

A week earlier, from October 8 to 14, inflation was 0.12%.

Since the beginning of October, consumer prices in Russia have increased by 0.46%, since the beginning of the year - by 6.27%. In annual terms, inflation in Russia as of October 21, 2024 (according to calculations using average daily data for the current and last year on similar dates) was 8.44%.

At the same time, the Ministry of Economic Development said that annual inflation in Russia on October 15-21 accelerated to 8.52% from 8.51% a week earlier.

In early September, the Ministry of Economic Development raised its inflation forecast for Russia in 2024 from the previous 5.1% to 7.3%.

Russia increased fertilizer production by around 11% in 9 months
In September, fertilizer production decreased by 1.2% year-on-year and by 6.1% compared to August 2024
Future generations of EU taxpayers will pay for theft of Russian assets — diplomat
According to Kirill Logvinov, the European Union has committed an act of global theft by using income from frozen Russian assets to issue a loan to Kiev, which will damage the reputation of the euro
Putin to meet with Iranian, Turkish presidents, Ethiopian PM
It is expected that the Russian leader will meet with all delegation heads attending the summit
ZNPP employee suspected of assassination attempt on IAEA officials
It is reported that the objective was to discredit Russia in the eyes of the international community, thereby securing increased support and funding for Ukraine's military operations
US private military company’s main forces leave Kursk Region — Russian serviceman
The commander noted that Ukrainian mercenary units do not serve as assault squads, but rather they work as barrage detachments, sabotage and reconnaissance groups, and snipers
NATO membership no obstacle to joining BRICS — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that BRICS basically does not set conditions for its participants and partners
BRICS leaders to discuss pertinent issues, approve final declaration
The summit is being held in a 10-member format for the first time
BRICS leaders adopt Kazan summit declaration — Putin
The declaration will cover international issues, too
Experts expect Bank of Russia to raise key rate to 20%
Experts do not expect the indicator to remain at 19%, since the regulator allowed for an additional increase back in September, and since then many new negative signals have been received
Press review: BRICS unites India and China while Seoul weighs military aid to Ukraine
Top stories from Russian press on Wednesday, October 23rd
BRICS countries to be invulnerable to sanctions due to lowered dollar dependence — NYT
It is reported that BRICS members are looking for alternative sources of financing because "the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank are dominated by the West, especially the United States"
Russian army repels counterattacks in Kamenskoye, politician says
Earlier, Vladimir Rogov noted that Russian troops had successfully entrenched themselves in Kamenskoye and repulsed several enemy counterattacks
Cargo plane downed over Sudan by mistake, no survivors reported — website
According to the report, one RSF commander said on a video, published by the militia, that it downed an "Egyptian Antonov plane" using "guided missiles
Putin believes Brazilian chairmanship will enrich BRICS with new ideas
The head of state assured that Russia "would provide Brazilian friends with all possible support"
Presence of two hundred mercenaries in Chasov Yar confirmed — military intelligence
It is noted that intercepted radio messages "indicate their frequent refusal to obey combat orders"
Putin meets NDB President during BRICS Summit
The meeting takes place in the Governor’s Palace of the Kazan Kremlin
BRICS to discuss financial cooperation, crisis management — Putin
According to the Russian leader, attention should be paid to the implementation of "two important decisions of the previous summit in Johannesburg"
Indian PM tells Putin about his talks with Kiev authorities — diplomat
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri noted that in its efforts to find a solution to the conflict in Ukraine, India is trying to "continue to stay in touch with key players, assess the possibility of finding a peaceful way to end the conflict"
Lukashenko tells Putin situation is "starting to get tense with Wagner"
The Belarusian leader noted that they want to go to Warsaw
Vietnam’s PM leaves for BRICS Summit in Russia
Pham Minh Chinh’s participation in the summit, which the agency described as "a pivotal event within the framework of cooperation between BRICS and developing countries," will contribute to promoting Vietnam as "a nation that is peaceful, cooperative, dynamic and innovative"
Four unmanned motorboats heading to Crimea eliminated in Black Sea
Enemy boats eliminated the crews of the naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet
Brazilian President calls for creating single BRICS financial system
According to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, there is no plans to replace national currencies
Biden urges to ‘lock up’ Donald Trump
According to the American leader, the ex-President wants to disregard the safeguards of the US Constitution
Hezbollah drone fired at Netanyahu’s home hit bedroom window — report
According to the media, the damage was slight, probably because the home has windows of reinforced glass
Japan, US launch joint military exercise
The biennial exercise will focus on air and missile defense and run until November 1
German ambassador to Moscow rejects accusations of 2+4 Treaty violation
Earlier on Tuesday, Alexander Lambsdorff was summoned to the Russian foreign ministry over the opening of the CTF Baltic in Rostock
BRICS countries need to combat elimination of competitors using 'green' agenda — Putin
"We consider the initiatives on BRICS partnership on carbon markets and the climate research platform to be promising," the Russian president also noted
BRICS member states now discuss partner status of 13 countries — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the issue of obtaining the status of a partner country is "a subject of consultations between delegations"
Nearly 40 countries to take part in BRICS Plus/Outreach format in Kazan — Kremlin
The BRICS leaders will exchange views on topical issues on the global and regional agenda, discuss the three main areas of cooperation outlined by the Russian chairmanship
Ex-MMA fighter Monson says it took him some time to become Putin’s supporter
"I think there is nobody neither in the United States nor anywhere in the world who can say he does not love Russia or puts Russia first," Jeff Monson added
Fuel explosion likely behind destruction of European Intelsat satellite — scientist
Nathan Eismont added that all the satellite fragments recorded so far have been catalogued and their trajectories can be predicted
Body of Hezbollah leader’s potential successor found under rubble in Beirut — TV
Along with Safiddin, rescuers discovered the bodies of 22 Hezbollah members who met with him
Houthis attack Israeli military base with hypersonic missile — spokesman
According to Yahya Saria, the Houthis’ missile "successfully reached its targets, bypassing American and Israeli interception systems"
Russia considers vulnerabilities of NATO weapons in building new arms — defense chief
According to Andrey Belousov, today’s joint Russian-Belarusian defense ministry board meeting in Minsk affirmed the continuity of efforts to establish a common defense space and ensure the military security of the Union State
Alternative peaceful America exists — Maduro
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro also declared his readiness to build a “new world”
Rostec to start mass production of MC-21 Aircraft in 2025, Superjet New - in 2026
In January 2024, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported that the government had approved a program to expand the production of aircraft, engines, and instruments
Putin unveils idea of BRICS grain exchange to be transformed into commodity exchange
The Russian leader also mentioned the initiative that "will help protecting national markets from negative external interference, speculations and attempts to cause the food shortage artificially"
Medvedev doubts that Trump threatened Putin with striking Moscow
"In general, our relationship with him is quite warm," the politician said
UK earmarks $155 mln for maritime aid to Ukraine
London is also seeking partners to co-fund delivery of hundreds more maritime drones and surveillance radars
BRICS considering 15 countries as its potential partners — BRICS aide
"It would be illogical to admit so many countries at once, because it would no longer be am association but rather an amorphous structure, which would be unable to work," he said in an interview with Russian TV Channel One
Only Orban, Fico, and Vucic are not afraid to discuss peace in Ukraine — Serbian President
Aleksandar Vucic is currently visiting Komarno in southern Slovakia, where he is engaged in discussions with Fico and Orban about combating illegal immigration
NATO holds largest exercises since cold war in 2024 — top defense official
According to Andrey Belousov, Moscow and Minsk are strengthening military cooperation amid increased pressure from Western countries and NATO’s hostile activities near the borders of the Union State
FACTBOX: What is known about terrorist attack at Tusas facility in Ankara
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has confirmed the very instance of a terrorist attack at the facility of the Turkish aerospace corporation Tusas and said there were casualties
China’s Xi calls for preventing escalation of Ukraine conflict
Together with Brazil and interested countries in the Global South, China is building a group that would "attract more votes from supporters of peace," Xi Jinping noted
Egyptian leader thanks Putin for support for Egypt’s accession to BRICS
The Egyptian leader expressed support for the idea to turn BRICS into a platform that could resist current international crises
Number of debris from lost Intelsat satellite grows four times — Roscosmos
The obtained data regarding the Intelsat-33e debris indicate that there is a potential threat to all operating spacecraft, including the geostationary orbital cluster of the Roscosmos state corporation, the news release reads
UN secretary-general arrives in Russia’s Kazan for BRICS Summit
Antonio Guterres was greeted at the Kazan International Airport by Farid Mukhametshin, chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan
Israel confirms elimination of head of Hezbollah leader’s successor Safieddine
The IDF said it would continue to act against senior Hezbollah commanders
NATO not ready to invite Ukraine to alliance — US envoy
Julianne Smith commented on the possibility of the US abandoning the defense of European countries within NATO
Repelling enemy counterattacks, Ukrainian losses, Red Cross aid: situation in Kursk Region
Over the past day, Russian troops have repelled two Ukrainian counterattacks towards the settlements of Plekhovo and Pokrovsky
Russia not fighting with dollar but looking for alternatives — Putin
Dollar weaponization is a big mistake, the head of state stressed
Maduro says BRICS needs "oil muscles" of Russia, Venezuela
"I have always thought about the way of our possible integration within a major economic project of development, cooperation, of OPEC member states and others as countries possessing the world’s largest oil reserves," the President of the South American country said
Concern mounts in Netherlands about superbug from Ukraine
According to the report, superbugs are often found in Ukrainian soldiers, who undergo treatment in the country
Russian Guardsmen wipe out US-made Stryker armored vehicle in borderline Kursk area
The Stryker armored personnel carrier is a light armored wheeled fighting vehicle designed to delivery infantry to the battlefield, support troops by fire and accomplish combat and special support objectives
Some $20.8 bln worth of private investment injected into Russian Arctic over past years
The Arctic accounts for more than one quarter of the country’s whole territory, with around 2.5 mln people living there, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin noted
Zelensky plan dangerous, plays into US hands — Hungarian expert
Gabor Stier said that this plan "contains a call for further arming Ukraine and leads to an escalation of the conflict"
All BRICS states positively influence global stability — Putin
As the Russian president opened the summit, he noted that all those present witness the dynamic development of BRICS, the strengthening of its authority and influence in global affairs
Brazil's president remains under medical supervision after head injury
The president "is able to perform his usual work", according to the hospital in charge of his treatment
Egyptian, Russian leaders see urgent need for de-escalation in Middle East
The two Presidents called for an urgent and immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon
Putin briefs BRICS leaders on Ukraine, highlights Russian military successes
According to Dmitry Peskov, most countries have expressed their willingness to act as mediators
Putin, Xi exchange views on situation in Ukraine — Kremlin
Both leaders "noted a significant convergence of positions and approaches with regard to what is happening in the world," Dmitry Peskov added
Issue of BRICS common currency discussed by leaders — Russian presidential aide
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a number of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on Tuesday
FACTBOX: What is known about cargo plane crash in Sudan
According to the media, one crew member was allegedly carrying an ID of Viktor Granov, who was an employee of Airline Transport Incorporation FZC
Russia-China payments discussed by Putin, Xi Jinping — Russian presidential aide
The Russian president held a number of bilateral meetings, including with the Chinese leader, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on Tuesday, while later Putin spoke tete-a-tete with colleagues
Foreign mercenaries engaged in torturing civilians in Kursk Region — Russian soldier
"There is no nation, they come from all over the world," the serviceman said
Press review: BRICS leaders mull expansion and US unveils $400 mln aid package for Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, October 22nd
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrives in Kazan to attend BRICS Summit
He was welcomed by Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan Alexey Pesoshin and other officials
BRICS to create banking, financial system independent of West — Iranian envoy
"We should not make ourselves act in accordance with Western standards, which inflict damage on Global South countries as they are aimed solely at satisfying the demands of Western countries," Kazem Jalali said
Iran expects Israel’s strike to be limited — Revolutionary Guards general
Lieutenant General Mohammad Ali Jafari said Israel "will not take serious and significant measures"
Russian troops liberate Novosadovoye community in Donbass region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East improved its frontline positions and inflicted roughly 110 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Press review: Kazan readies for BRICS summit and Israel's plan to attack Iran leaked
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 21st
Russian troops seize Dutch-made combat vehicle in Krasnoarmeisk area in DPR
As the assault group commander reported, the enemy's combat vehicle hit a mine and its personnel was destroyed
Seoul says it may change its mind, start sending lethal weapons to Kiev
South Korea will be taking take step-by-step measures while monitoring the situation with military cooperation between Russia and the North, including monitoring Russian assistance in military technology and the sending of North Korean soldiers to Russia, the agency's source said
Russian Su-34 bomber crew wipes out Ukrainian stronghold in Kursk region
The strike was delivered at reconnoitered targets by air bombs with the unified glide/adjustment module
Ukraine abandons positions in eastern Kurakhovo — security services
Accordin to the report, the Ukrainian armed forces suffered losses on this frontline section
Putin thanks Modi for coming to Kazan, praises frequent contacts
"I remember with warmth your visit to Moscow in July and the fruitful negotiations with you," the Russian leader recalled
Israeli defense chief seeks US support following future attack on Iran
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have also discussed the situation in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip
Putin talks Ukrainian issue with leaders at BRICS Summit — Kremlin aide
Meanwhile, Yury Ushakov noted that the text of the final declaration regarding the Ukrainian issue had been agreed upon
Cuba’s top diplomat says he arrives in Kazan to attend BRICS Summit
On October 18, the island nation’s power collapsed, leaving the country without electricity for almost four days
Russian troops liberate Serebryanka, Nikolayevka communities in Donetsk area over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South repulsed two Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted more than 800 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day
Brazilian president urges to settle conflicts in Ukraine, Middle East
Earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated during a meeting with the Brazilian president's special envoy, Celso Amorim, in New York that China, Brazil, and other countries in the Global South would establish a "Friends of Peace" platform to promote a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis
Threat of new crisis and BRICS stability — Vladimir Putin’s statements at Kazan summit
It is reported that the BRICS countries show sustainability thanks to "responsible macroeconomic, credit and financial policies"
Bolivian president travels to Russia for BRICS Summit
Luis Arce plans to discuss a wide range of issues with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin
Russia testing drone swarm technology in special military operation, officer says
The technology is currently going through combat tests, demonstrating great potential for its use, the Russian serviceman said
Russia, China foster economic ties despite complex international situation — Xi Jinping
He stressed that Beijing and Moscow must protect the UN-centric international system and maintain global strategic stability
Russia attaches special importance to strengthening relations with Africa, Putin says
Russia looks forward to receiving South Africa’s top diplomat at the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum to be held in Sochi on November 9-10, the Russian leader said
BRICS leaders discuss Ukraine at informal dinner, Russian presidential aide says
Yury Ushakov answered in the affirmative when asked if the leaders had discussed Ukraine at the informal dinner yesterday
Putin, Maduro to hold talks at BRICS Summit on Wednesday — Kremlin
The Venezuelan leader was expected to visit Russia back last year, but his trip has been repeatedly postponed due to scheduling conflicts
Budapest does not want Ukrainian soldiers to ensure Hungary’s security — PM
Earlier, Viktor Orban described Zelensky’s plan as scary
UN recognizes BRICS’ importance as it represents half of world’s population
According to Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq, this is "a standard practice" with the UN chief to attend summits of such large organizations
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
Russia’s Ufa submarine heads from Baltic Sea to Pacific — Russian Defense Ministry
The main attack system is the Kalibr-PL armed with high-precision missiles
Strikes on reserves, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
Aviation, artillery and missile forces continued to hit Ukrainian accumulations of manpower and equipment in the Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry reported
UK trained 200 Ukrainian military pilots, defense official says
Ukrainian pilots have been training in the UK since September 2023
Russia destroys Ukrainian jamming system in Kursk region using attack drone
As a result of the missile strike, delivered by the Inokhodets attack UAV, the electronic warfare system and the crew manning it were destroyed, the ministry added as it also released a video
Putin opens BRICS leaders’ meeting
Also, the Russian president will hold more bilateral meetings with foreign leaders and the heads of international organizations on Wednesday
West wanted Georgia to begin 3-4 day war on Russia — ruling party founder
Georgia’s authorities have repeatedly said that certain forces are seeking to drag the country into an armed confrontation with Russia, especially immediately after the beginning of the armed conflict in Ukraine
UN reform, conflicts, sanctions: key provisions of BRICS Kazan Summit Declaration
The document contains 134 points covering 43 pages, and the key topics include further development of the association, position on various global issues
Russia-China relations serve as model for others in modern world, Putin says
The Russian president emphasized that the "multifaceted cooperation is equal, mutually beneficial, and free from any external conditions"
Poland decides to close Russian consulate general in Poznan — top diplomat
"The stay of its employees on the territory of the Poland will be recognized as undesirable," Radoslaw Sikorski said
Washington secretly rejects Zelensky's victory plan — newspaper
The publication notes that Ukraine is in a difficult situation, losing both Kiev-held territories in Donbass and financial support from Western countries
