UNSC to hold meeting on Israel’s strike on Iran on October 28 — source

UNITED NATIONS, October 27. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will gather for a meeting on Israel’s strike on Iran on October 28, a source in the world organization told TASS.

"At three in the afternoon (7:00 GMT) on October 28, the United Nations Security Council will hold a meeting on the Middle East at the request from Iran that was supported by Algeria, China, and China," the source said.

On Saturday, Iran’s mission to the United Nations asked Switzerland, as the UN Security Council president, to call an emergency meeting following Israel’s strike.

Apart from that, the Iranian mission called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council to take a firm position and strongly and unequivocally condemn the Israeli attack. Tehran also stressed that it reserves the right to a legitimate retaliation.

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was conducting surgical strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks." The Iranian military, in turn, said that some of its facilities in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam had come under attack but that Israel only caused limited damage as the country’s air defense systems deflected the main impact.

On October 1, the Islamic Republic launched a massive missile attack on Israel in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. According to the Israeli side, around 180 projectiles were fired, with most of them being intercepted. Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei warned that the attacks on Israel would then only be expanded.