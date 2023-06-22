Putin to hold meeting with Qatari Prime Minister

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Qatar Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani who is in Moscow now, on Thursday.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the meeting earlier without unveiling the issues on the agenda, though it is fair to assume that they will concern both bilateral and international topics.

Qatar News Agency said earlier citing a spokesperson for the country’s foreign ministry Majed Al-Ansari that Prime Minister would pass along a message to Putin from Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. He did not disclose what issue the document is devoted to. The diplomat stressed that during the meetings with Russian top-level officials Qatari PM and Foreign Minister would emphasize Doha’s position on the Ukrainian crisis, which envisions the support of all international efforts aimed at peaceful settlement of the conflict.

On Wednesday, Qatar’s Prime Minister met with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin to discuss the development of relations between the two countries in the areas of energy and food security. Qatar is Russia’s key partner in the Middle East, Russian PM noted. Moscow also considers cooperation with Doha in the transport sector promising, he added, mentioning the North-South international transport corridor and the extension of direct air service between the two countries as ambitious projects. In turn, Qatari Prime Minister noted Russia’s key role on the energy market and in the area of food security. Moreover, he expressed hope that it would be possible to resolve the situation around Ukraine as quickly as possible, adding that Doha welcomes any diplomatic efforts in this area.