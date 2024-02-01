Deputy OSCE envoy points to persecution of Russian speakers in Baltic States, Ukraine

VIENNA, February 1. /TASS/. The Russian-speaking population of Ukraine and the Baltic States is subjected to large-scale persecution, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Volgarev told a meeting of the European Security agency’s Permanent Council.

"Active measures of certain OSCE member states towards shaping homogeneously ethnic societies noticeably exacerbate the problem regarding the protection of national minorities’ rights. These individuals are subjected to a multitude of discrimination. Particularly large-scale persecution has been launched against the Russian-speaking population," Volgarev said.

"The most alarming situation in this regard is in the Baltic States and Ukraine, where the authorities are making every possible effort to destroy the Russian language and Russian culture," the diplomat added. Such activities "have got an additional boost and motives for justification" after the start of Russia’s special military operation in 2022, the diplomat said. "The barbarity of all-out discrimination against Russians and Russian-speaking residents is shocking," Volgarev stressed.

He added that national radicals and right-wing extremists, with the support of political elites, are waging a "war" on monuments dedicated to Soviet liberators. According to the diplomat, "the most alarming situation in this area has developed in the Baltic States, Poland and the Czech Republic.".