Lavrov weighs in on reform of UN Security Council

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. As not all countries responsible for the global economy and politics have a representation at the UN Security Council, this body needs to be reformed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2024.

"As regards the reform of the UN Security Council, well, yes, that is needed as far from all countries that play a special role in the global economy, global finance, global politics or the military situation have a representation at the UN Security Council," Russia’s top diplomat said.

The special rights of the UNSC permanent members must not be questioned at that, Lavrov continued.

"We, too, push for the UN reform, but there are those who claim that permanent membership of the [UN] Security Council and the right of veto are the most unfair privilege. We have repeatedly explained that this is a special mechanism <…> that was established as we learned from the League of Nations where everybody had one vote which prevented major powers from having extra privileges," he concluded.