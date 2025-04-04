China files complaint to WTO due to US import duties

BEIJING, April 4. /TASS/. Beijing has once again applied to the dispute resolution mechanism of the World Trade Organization (WTO) because US President Donald Trump increased duties on Chinese goods by 34%, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said.

Trump’s actions "seriously undermine WTO rules, inflict material damage to lawful rights and interests of WTO members, and seriously undermine the rule-based multilateral trade system and the international economic and trade order," the ministry said.

Us tariffs "jeopardize stability of the global economic and trade order and China decisively speaks against it," the ministry added.