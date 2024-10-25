KAZAN, October 25. /TASS/. The BRICS Summit in Kazan marks the beginning of the end of the US hegemony and dollar dominance of the dollar, former UK lawmaker, writer and journalist George Galloway told TASS.

"The Kazan Summit has been an enormous success… I have every confidence that BRICS 2024 will be a seminal moment in human history, because it is the beginning of the end of the United States hegemony and the tyranny of the dollar," Galloway said on the sidelines of the event.

According to him, the summit will give impetus to the movement towards a multipolar world order. "The progress that has been made will begin to change the world that has been scared by unipolar power, by arbitrary violence, by double standards. And BRICS is the antidote to that poison. It took several important steps forward this week," Galloway added.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia's presidency in the association, took place in Kazan from October 22 to 24. On the second day of the Summit, its participants adopted the Kazan Declaration. Among the key topics of the document are the development of the association, its position on global issues, the settlement of regional crises, including in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006. In 2011, South Africa joined the original members (Brazil, Russia, India, and China). Egypt, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia became full members of the association on January 1, 2024. The Summit in Kazan was the first in which they participated as full members.