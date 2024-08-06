Russian Security Council chief addresses Ukraine conflict during meetings in Tehran, Baku

BAKU, August 6. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu told reporters after his working visits to Iran and Azerbaijan that he had once again laid bare Russia’s position on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

He recalled that Kiev has not responded to the peace proposal Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward on June 14 so Russian forces continue advancing toward achieving the goals of the special military operation. In his words, Ukraine’s window of opportunity for peace is closing and the huge losses it is sustaining are easily preventable. "I told this to my colleagues both in Iran and in Baku," he said.

While in Tehran on Monday, Shoigu met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian, and Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri.

On Tuesday, he met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Secretary of the Azerbaijani Presidential Security Council Ramil Usubov.