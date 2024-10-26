Israel conducts three waves of strikes on Iran — reporter

WASHINGTON, October 26. /TASS/. The Israeli military has carried out three waves of strikes on targets in Iran, Barak Ravid, political reporter for the Axios media outlet, said, citing sources.

"US and Israeli officials said that three waves of strikes took place. The first wave focused on the Iranian air defense system and the second and third waves focused on missile and drone bases and production sites," he wrote on the X social media platform.

The Israeli army said earlier that it was conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks.".