DONETSK, October 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces continue their attempts to withdraw from Selidovo in the Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk) area, losing large numbers of troops, a source in the security services told TASS.

"The enemy does not cease the attempts to save the remnants of the military personnel of the Selidovo formation, ramping up the pace of fleeing from the city. They come out in groups along the roads that are subjected to shelling, losing significant numbers of people there," the source said.

On October 21, the security services told TASS that the Ukrainian grouping in Selidivo in the Krasnoarmeysk area had become blocked, as all roads leading out of the city were under the full fire control of the Russian army.