Unknown attackers ambush Rosgvardiya convoy in Grozny's suburb, killing one

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Unidentified attackers have ambushed a convoy of the National Guard (Rosgvardia) in a suburb of the Chechen capital Grozny, killing one soldier and wounding another.

"In a suburb of Grozny, unknown gunmen attacked a military convoy. One serviceman was killed and another wounded," the National Guard said in a news release.

The wounded soldier was taken to hospital, where he is receiving all the necessary assistance. "Measures are being carried out to track down and detain the assailants," the Rosgvardia concluded said.