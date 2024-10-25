Russia strikes Ukrainian military-industrial sector, mercenaries’ sites over past week

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered 42 strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at energy sites of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and mercenaries’ deployment areas over the past week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On October 19-25, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 42 strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting oil and gas and energy sites providing for the operation of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, military airfield infrastructure, production workshops and storage facilities of attack unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, the strikes targeted ammunition warehouses and fuel depots, temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian army units, nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 15,600 troops in all frontline areas over week

The Ukrainian army lost over 15,600 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past week, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest data show that the Ukrainian army suffered over 2,720 casualties from Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 3,180 casualties from the Battlegroup West, 5,410 casualties from the Battlegroup South, 3,130 casualties from the Battlegroup Center, 750 casualties from the Battlegroup East and 440 casualties from the Battlegroup Dnepr, with total losses amounting to 15,630 troops over the week.

Russian forces liberate four communities in Donbass region over week

Russian forces liberated four communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Novosadovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic in active operations… Battlegroup South units kept moving deeper into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Zoryanoye and Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic… Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of decisive operations," the ministry said in its weekly report.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 2,720 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 2,720 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 10 enemy tanks in its area of responsibility in the borderline Kursk area and the Kharkov Region over the week, the ministry reported.

In the Kursk Region, "aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery inflicted damage on manpower and military equipment of a tank brigade, six mechanized brigades, three air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, four territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Russian forces inflicted casualties on formations of a motorized infantry brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades, it added.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in those frontline areas over the past week amounted to more than 2,720 personnel, 10 tanks and 74 armored combat vehicles, including four Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and two M113 armored personnel carriers of US manufacture, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 47 field artillery guns, 42 motor vehicles, 11 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and four field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 3,180 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 3,180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 19 NATO-produced artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup West units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a tank brigade, seven mechanized brigades and an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade. They repelled 20 counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 3,180 personnel, a tank, 11 armored combat vehicles, including four US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 28 motor vehicles and 30 field artillery guns, among them 19 NATO-produced weapons, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and eight ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South repels 11 Ukrainian counterattacks over week

Russia’s Battlegroup South repelled 11 Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted more than 5,410 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup South units "inflicted casualties on formations of five mechanized brigades, two motorized infantry brigades, two infantry brigades, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an air assault brigade and two airmobile brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade. They repelled 11 counterattacks by assault units of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to more than 5,410 personnel, a tank, seven armored combat vehicles, including three US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 45 motor vehicles and 37 field artillery guns, among them 13 Western-made weapons, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five electronic warfare stations and 11 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 3,130 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 3,130 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 28 enemy armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, two infantry brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airborne brigade and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades, two National Guard formations and Ukraine’s Lyut national police assault brigade. In addition, they repulsed 72 enemy counterattacks," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 3,130 personnel, 28 armored combat vehicles, including a French-made VAB armored personnel carrier, and also four Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, seven M113 and M1117 armored personnel carriers and two HMMWV armored fighting vehicles of US manufacture, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 35 field artillery guns and 23 motor vehicles of the Ukrainian army over the past week, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 750 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup East improved its frontline positions and inflicted roughly 750 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted casualties on formations of a mechanized brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 750 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 21 motor vehicles and 16 field artillery guns, including 13 NATO-produced 155mm self-propelled artillery systems and howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 440 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 440 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 440 personnel, 37 motor vehicles and nine field artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a German-made IRIS-T surface-to-air missile launcher and seven field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the past week, it said.

Russian combat aircraft shoot down Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet

Russian combat aircraft shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet in the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.

"Aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 plane," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 521 Ukrainian UAVs, 3 Hammer smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 521 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, 39 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and three Hammer smart bombs over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 39 US-made HIMARS rockets and 521 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Over 50 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops in week

More than 50 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, 55 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the engagement line, including 39 in the Kursk Region," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 647 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 34,304 unmanned aerial vehicles, 584 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,871 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,478 multiple rocket launchers, 16,761 field artillery guns and mortars and 27,598 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.