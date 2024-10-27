Putin says response to attacks with long-range weapon on Russian territory considered

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry is considering various options of response to possible attacks with long-range weapons on Russian territory, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Technically such attacks may only be made directly by NATO countries’ military, not by Ukraine, the president stressed. "We will have to respond to it respectively. How to respond, when, where particularly is too early to say so far," he said.

"Of course, our military agency is considering it and it will offer various response options," Putin added.

The Kiev regime is not able to independently carry out high-accuracy strikes deep into Russia, he noted.

Earlier, the Russian president stressed that such attacks would mean the West’s direct involvement in the conflict and a direct confrontation between Moscow and the alliance.