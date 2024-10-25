MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Kiev has sent a coordinator from one of its extremist groups to Georgia to stage provocations, an informed source told TASS.

"Former Azov militant Zakro Nodarovich Avaliani, born in 1997, is among those prepared to carry out tasks set by the Ukrainian special forces. He is already in Georgia, serving as a coordinator for one of the extremist groups," the source stated. According to it, Avaliani is responsible for paying participants involved in the riots. He is a resident of Mariupol, holds a Ukrainian passport, and reportedly plans to leave Georgia later this year.

Earlier, TASS published a document indicating that Kiev was preparing militants to participate in mass riots in Georgia. To this end, Ukrainian security services have been gathering information on ethnic Georgians and their relatives residing in Ukraine. To recruit them for the riots, Ukrainian security services reportedly plan to pressure these individuals through their families, using blackmail and threats of criminal or administrative liability.