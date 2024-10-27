MOSOCW, October 28. /TASS/. The West does not recognize the outcome of the parliamentary election in Georgia, because Washington and Brussels cannot accept that more and more countries chose the path of sovereign development, head of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, LDPR party Leonid Slutsky said.

"The former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (yes, the same one, who ordered, in the name of Anglo-Saxons, the Zelensky regime to withdraw from the Istanbul peace process, sending hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to slaughter) is already screaming about Russia’s interference and the alleged falsifications. The EU threatens to raise the ‘Georgian issue’ for a separate discussion at an emergency summit. Yet, gentlemen, it is not Russia who interferes, but it is Washington and Brussels who just cannot accept that more and more countries chose the path of sovereign development and refuse to be their vassals," the politician said on his Telegram channel.

Slutsky believes that the Georgians voted not for a pro-Russian course, but for the interests of their own country and independence. He noted that international observers have recognized the outcome as legitimate. According to the lawmaker, the election is being not recognized by those who promote Russophobia.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili previously claimed that the outcome of the election could be equaled to Georgia’s submission to Russia, calling for protest rallies. According to Slutsky, she thus calls for a new "color revolution" by Western templates.