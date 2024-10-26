Iran not to respond to Israeli attack — TV channel

DUBAI, October 26. /TASS/. Iran has informed Israel via third countries that it will not retaliate in response to its strike, Sky News Arabia said, citing anonymous sources.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said earlier that it was conducting surgical strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks."

The Iranian military, in turn, said that some of its facilities in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam had come under attack but Israel had only managed to cause limited damage, while the country’s air defense systems deflected the main impact.

On the evening of October 1, Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel as a response for the killings of the key leaders of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Tehran claimed that 90% of the missiles hit their intended targets, while Israel said that Iran only launched about 180 missiles and most of them were intercepted.

The Israeli General Staff vowed to "choose the right moment" to surprise Iran with a counter-attack, while Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that the attacks on Israel will only be expanded.