Iran refutes data on Israeli attack

DUBAI, October 26. /TASS/. Reports that Israeli strikes on Iran hit 20 facilities and engaged 100 aircraft are false, Tasnim reported citing a source.

According to the source, the number of targets hit is significantly below 20. The source also confirmed that the attacks had originated outside the country and were of a "limited impact." "The information that 100 Israeli warplanes took part in the attack is also completely false. Israel simply wants to exaggerate the scale of its weak strike," he asserted.

Earlier, the Jerusalem Post reported that the Israeli attack on Iran involved over 100 aircraft, including F-35s. In turn, the New York Times said that Israel had hit about 20 targets.

Overnight on October 26, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported delivering strikes on military targets in Iran. According to the army press service, the attack was personally overseen by Chief of Israel’s General Staff Herzi Halevi.

The Iranian military, in turn, said that some of its facilities in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam had come under attack but Israel had only managed to cause limited damage, while the country’s air defense systems deflected the main impact.