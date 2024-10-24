DONETSK, October 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has deployed a group of mercenaries from Germany to the Krasny Liman area in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a source in Russian defense circles told TASS on Thursday.

"Mercenaries from Germany have been spotted in the Krasny Liman direction. The group has been brought there quite recently as data-recording equipment has registered," the source said.

The largest number of the Ukrainian army’s foreign contingent remains in that frontline area, he added.