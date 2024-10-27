Georgian president calls for protesting against election results in Tbilisi on Monday

TBILISI, October 27. /TASS/. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has called on people to gather for a protest against the outcome of the parliamentary elections at the parliamentary building in Tbilisi on Monday.

"I want to invite you tomorrow evening, at seven (3:00 p.m. GMT) to Rusraveli Avenue so that we together tell the world and ourselves that we don’t recognize these elections," she told a briefing, adding that this will be a peaceful protest.

According to data of the Central Electoral Commission after counting ballots from 99.64% of polling stations, the Georgian Dream garnered 54.08% of the vote, the Coalition for Change took 10.92%, the United National Movement party won 10.12%, the Strong Georgia coalition had 8.78%, while the Gakharia For Georgia party scored 7.76% of the vote. All of them refuse to recognize the voting results. The voter turnout stood at 58.94%.