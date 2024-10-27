Hamas coordinating positions with Hezbollah on ceasefire with Israel — TV

DOHA, October 27. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas and the Lebanese Shiite organization Hezbollah are coordinating their positions on a ceasefire as part of the settlement of the conflict with Israel, the Al Arabiya television channel said, citing a source in Hamas.

"We are coordinating positions with Hezbollah on a ceasefire. Two fronts cannot be divided," the source told the television channel.

According to the source, Hamas wants to reach a "comprehensive rather than a partial ceasefire deal."

The Lebanese LBC television channel reported earlier that speaker of Lebanon’s parliament Nabih Berri has informed Qatar and Israel that had agreed to "divide fronts" and implement UN Security Council resolution 1701, which envisages among other things a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, on condition that the problem of settling the conflict in Lebanon is part of the peace initiatives of the Gaza Strip.

According to the television channel’s source, ways to settle the confrontation between Hezbollah and Israel were discussed in Doha, where delegates from Qatar, the United States, and Israel are to discuss the settlement of the situation in Palestinian enclave on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Al Hadath television channel said, citing a Lebanese source, that Beirut sees no signs of a ceasefire with Israel as diplomatic efforts are failing to yield results.

Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani is expected to meet with chief of Israel’s intelligence service Mossad David Barnea and CIA Director William Burns in Doha to resume consultation on a ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Gaza Strip. On October 25, Barnea met with Egyptian official in Cairo, as Egypt is acting as a mediator between the parties to the conflict.