Iran asks Switzerland to convene Security Council’s meeting due to Israeli strike

UNITED NATIONS, October 27. /TASS/. Iran requests Switzerland as the presiding country in the UN Security Council (UNSC) to convene an urgent meeting in view of the Israel’s strike, the permanent representation of Iran to the UN said.

"In light of the consequences of the Israeli regime's ongoing and systematic aggression, the Islamic Republic of Iran urges the United Nations Secretary-General and the Security Council to take a firm stance and condemn the Israeli regime for committing these acts of aggression strongly and unequivocally, demonstrating to the international community that such egregious violations of international law and the UN Charter will not go unanswered. Furthermore, the Islamic Republic of Iran requests the President of the Security Council to convene an urgent meeting to address this severe violation and unlawful actions and ensure accountability of this criminal regime," the mission said in its statement.

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces informed about delivering attacks against military installations in Iran.