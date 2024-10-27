Russia to represent Belarus in World Bank

WASHINGTON, October 27. /TASS/. Russia will start representing interests of Belarus in the World Bank (WB) from the next month, Executive Director from Russia in WB Roman Marshavin told TASS.

"We will represent [Minsk also] from November 1," he said, commenting on the transition of Belarus to the Russian-Syrian directorate of WB.

The Turkish-Belgian directorate represented Belarus in the bank up to now. The situation changed in the initiative of Minsk. The Russian delegation in WB is also representing interests of Syria since 2014.