Putin dismisses scope of 'bomb effect' in US on reports of North Korean troops in Russia

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The so-called "bomb effect" in the United States from the alleged presence of North Korean troops in Russia "should be limited in scope," President Vladimir Putin said in an interview for the "60 Minutes" program on the Rossiya-1 television channel on Friday.

The program anchor who spoke with Putin said that the president’s recent statement on North Korea’s military assistance to Russia literally produced a "bomb effect" in Washington.

"I know nothing about any 'bomb effects.' The most important thing is that the fragments of this ‘bomb blast’ do not fly far. Let them all settle down there from this [so-called] blast," he said.

Speaking at a news conference following the BRICS summit this week, Putin commented on reports about allegedly available satellite images that showed the deployment of North Korean troops on the territory of Russia.

The Russian president said the satellite images were "a serious thing" but added that NATO troops had been directly involved in the Ukraine conflict for a long time now. Putin also said that the strategic partnership treaty with North Korea had been ratified and the treaty’s text contained Article 4 on mutual military assistance.

Putin stressed that Moscow never doubted North Korean leadership’s serious approach to agreements signed.

"But what we will be doing and in what way is already our business under this article," he added.