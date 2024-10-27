Israel used only part of its capabilities to hit Iranian strategic systems — General Staff

TEL AVIV, October 27. /TASS/. Israel targeted Iran’s strategic systems and used only part of its capabilities to hit them, Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi said.

"We struck strategic systems in Iran, which is very important. And now we will see how the situation develops," he said, adding that Israel "used only a portion of our capabilities" and can "do much more."

"Our message is absolutely clear and it is linked with the developments in the Middle East in recent months. We will know how to address any threat and how to deliver a strike," Halevi said, adding that the Israeli army is prepared for any scenarios on all fronts.

On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was conducting surgical strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks." The Iranian military, in turn, said that some of its facilities in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam had come under attack but that Israel only caused limited damage as the country’s air defense systems deflected the main impact.

On October 1, the Islamic Republic launched a massive missile attack on Israel in response to the killing of senior officials from the Palestinian movement Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. According to the Israeli side, around 180 projectiles were fired, with most of them being intercepted. Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei warned that the attacks on Israel would then only be expanded.