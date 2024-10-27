Attempt to cross Russian border by armed group thwarted in Bryansk Region

BRYANSK, October 27. /TASS/. An armed group attempted to cross Russia’s border in the Bryansk Region but was eliminated, the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said.

"Forces of the Russian Security Service’s Border Directorate for the Bryansk Region, units of the Russian army and National Guard Service thwarted an attempt to cross the state border by an armed group," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that "the enemy was eliminated."

The current situation in the area is stable and is fully controlled by the Bryansk Region’s operations headquarters.