US-led coalition aircraft violate Syrian airspace ten times in past day

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s aircraft violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area ten times during the past day, Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said.

"Aircraft of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continue to create dangerous situations that may cause air accidents or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said. "A pair of the coalition’s F-15, a pair of F/A-18 (three times) fighter jets and a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, ten times during the day."

Apart from that, in his words, as many as 5,008 people crossed Syria’s border from Lebanon via the checkpoints of Al-Arida, Al-Jawasiyeh, Al-Dabousiyah, Jisr Qamar, and Jdaidet Yabous during the past day.