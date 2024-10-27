Partnership with BRICS conforms to national interests of Kazakhstan — Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. BRICS is an important agent of building the multipolar world and developed of partnership with the association is in line with national interests of Kazakhstan, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Dauren Abayev told TASS.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev particularly stressed that BRICS can play the key role in the process of strengthening representation of middle-size powers and developing economies in the global governance structure," the Ambassador said. "Recognizing indispensability of the UN and universality of its Charter, the association is already making a real contribution to shaping the global order based on principles of equity and mutual respect, and serves as an important agent of building the multipolar world," he noted.

"Therefore, development of partnership with BRICS is in our national interests," the Ambassador stressed.