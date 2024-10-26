Israel expects retaliatory strikes from Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon — newspaper

TEL AVIV, October 26. /TASS/. The Israeli army is keeping an eye out for potential retaliatory strikes by Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Syria and Lebanon, the Jerusalem Post reported.

"The Israel Defense Forces now closely monitors potential responses from Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon, preparing for a spectrum of possible retaliatory actions," the report reads.

The Israeli army said earlier that it was conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks.".