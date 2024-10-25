Hezbollah forces carry out almost 50 operations against Israel in past day

BEIRUT, October 26. /TASS/. Hezbollah forces carried out 48 operations against Israeli troops and settlements in the past day, the organization said.

According to Hezbollah, its drones hit enemy military targets in Beit Hillel, Kfar Giladi, Qatsrin, Misgav Am, Shomera, Shtula and some other settlements; northern Israel was also shelled with multiple rocket launchers.

Hezbollah added that attacks on Ramat David Airbase and the Israeli Northern Command’s logistics center involved precision missiles.

Most of the raids and attacks were carried out in southern Lebanon where Israel continues Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah.