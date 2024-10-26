Head of Georgia’s Central Election Commission pronounces parliamentary election a success

TBILISI, October 26. /TASS/. The chairperson of Georgia’s Central Election Commission (CEC), Giorgi Kalandarishvili, pronounced the parliamentary election a success at a briefing after the voting ended.

"By the end of the day, we can safely say that the election was a success <…>. The election was held in a peaceful and calm atmosphere," he told reporters.

As many as 18 parties ran in Saturday’s election, including the ruling Georgian Dream party, which has been in government for 12 years already. According to data from 97.48% of polling stations, the ruling party is leading the election with 52.98% of the vote, the country’s chief electoral body said. Four opposition parties have met a threshold of 5% to make it into parliament.

According to the CEC, while the ruling party will get as many mandates as it garnered in the previous election and retain power, it will not be able to amend the Constitution on its own.