{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Head of Georgia’s Central Election Commission pronounces parliamentary election a success

The election was held in a peaceful and calm atmosphere, the chairperson of Georgia’s Central Election Commission, Giorgi Kalandarishvili said

TBILISI, October 26. /TASS/. The chairperson of Georgia’s Central Election Commission (CEC), Giorgi Kalandarishvili, pronounced the parliamentary election a success at a briefing after the voting ended.

"By the end of the day, we can safely say that the election was a success <…>. The election was held in a peaceful and calm atmosphere," he told reporters.

As many as 18 parties ran in Saturday’s election, including the ruling Georgian Dream party, which has been in government for 12 years already. According to data from 97.48% of polling stations, the ruling party is leading the election with 52.98% of the vote, the country’s chief electoral body said. Four opposition parties have met a threshold of 5% to make it into parliament.

According to the CEC, while the ruling party will get as many mandates as it garnered in the previous election and retain power, it will not be able to amend the Constitution on its own.

Tags
Georgia
PREVIEW: Parliamentary elections to be held in Japan
According to polls, the Liberal Democratic Party may lose the majority during them
Read more
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Read more
Ukraine’s army loses stable command and control of troops encircled in Kursk area — Putin
The president explained that Russian forces had cut Ukrainian troops off the state border at one of the enemy’s infiltration sites, blocking them in the Kursk Region
Read more
Russian Yars road-mobile ICBM launchers embark on combat patrol in drills
It is reported that the Russian Strategic Missile Force personnel will practice assigned objectives and scenarios, and in particular, sharpen the skills of conducting intensive maneuvers along combat patrol routes in combat alert operations
Read more
US to expand sanctions lists on Russia next week — US Secretary of the Treasury
Janet Yellen added that the sanctions will also target "intermediaries in third countries that are supplying Russia with critical inputs for its military"
Read more
BRICS investment platform to facilitate reliable, secure investing — Putin
According to the Russian leader, it is vital to have the means to safely and securely invest in emerging markets
Read more
Russian aviation hit 20 areas of deployment of Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region
Russian warplanes hit 13 settlement in the Sumy Region as well, the Russian defense ministry said
Read more
US public debt poses one of most serious risks to world economy — Russian Finance Ministry
On July 29, the US Department of the Treasury announced that the country's national debt exceeded $35 trillion for the first time in history
Read more
Israel conducts three waves of strikes on Iran — reporter
The first wave focused on the Iranian air defense system and the second and third waves focused on missile and drone bases and production sites
Read more
US ready to repel Iran’s potential retaliation strike on Israel — official
"Should Iran choose to respond, we are fully prepared to defend Israel and support Israel, and there will be consequences," the official reiterated
Read more
Russia strikes Ukrainian military-industrial sector, mercenaries’ sites over past week
Russian forces liberated four communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past week, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Dialogue on Ukraine with West possible only after arms shipment to Kiev cease — diplomat
Maria Zakharova underscored that only this would be considered a certain "checkbox, a sign, a symbol" that the collective West countries "turned their sight away from an escalation and towards a political and diplomatic or other way to settle the situation"
Read more
Air defenses down 31 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in past day — Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, ten fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles were downed over the Kursk Region
Read more
US Secretary Treasury confident about dollar status as world reserve currency
US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said that status of the dollar is really in "strong macroeconomic performance, low inflation institutions, strong capital markets"
Read more
Russia doing every effort toward peace in Middle East — embassy in Iran
Earlier, the Russian embassy said it continued to operate normally following the Israeli attack on Iran, adding that there were no reports about any injured Russian citizens
Read more
Time to book capacity for 2025 gas supplies from Russia via Ukraine is up — Putin
The Russian leader recalled that "the contract ends at the end of this year, in December"
Read more
Israel conducts preliminary strikes on radars in Syria to ‘blind’ Iran’s air defenses
Israel’s preliminary strike quickly escalating into an offensive targeting Tehran and Karaj, Iran’s capital and another strategic location
Read more
Western countries may join de-dollarization, but their goals must be clarified — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov noted that the Russian presidency of BRICS has successfully achieved results in developing models for weaning off the dollar and formalizing them in agreements
Read more
Jordan, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia refuse to be involved in Israeli attack on Iran — WSJ
According to the officials, Tehran warned via secret diplomatic channels that countries will become targets for its strikes, if their territories or airspace are used for an attack on Iran
Read more
BRICS Summit marks beginning of end of US hegemony — former UK MP
According to George Galloway, the summit will give impetus to the movement towards a multipolar world order
Read more
Russia downs 12 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk region in span of 30 minutes
"Air defense forces on duty destroyed 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Bryansk Region," the ministry specified.
Read more
Putin made it clear that conditions for peace in Ukraine will be set by Russia — opinion
Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with senior officials of the Russian foreign ministry on June 14 that a peace solution to the Ukrainian conflict is impossible without Russia’s participation and an honest dialogue with it
Read more
Soviet marshal’s daughter blasts The Death of Stalin as ‘abominable’ mockery of history
Maria Zhukova called this film "a provocation beyond any doubt"
Read more
Head of Georgia’s Central Election Commission pronounces parliamentary election a success
The election was held in a peaceful and calm atmosphere, the chairperson of Georgia’s Central Election Commission, Giorgi Kalandarishvili said
Read more
Ten Iranian policemen killed in terror attack
Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni ordered an investigation into the incident, the government’s press service reported
Read more
Three Turkish banks still allow cash withdrawals from Mir cards
It was reported earlier that Turkish banks Is Bankasi and Denizbank suspended withdrawal of the Turkish lira from bank cards of the Russian Mir payment system
Read more
China, India, Russia beginning to play more active role globally — Thai political analyst
The key result of the summit was the interest in BRICS shown by more countries and the establishing of economic interaction, a Thai political scientist Jiraporn Ruamphongphatthana believes
Read more
Lavrov is no longer chain-smoker, says spokeswoman
Sergey Lavrov has cut down on smoking to literally a couple of cigarettes a day, Maria Zakharova says
Read more
Moldova's Central Election Commission approves results of EU accession referendum
The referendum was held at the same time as Moldova's presidential election
Read more
Russian forces deliver strikes on Ukrainian military airfields, drone storage facilities
Ukrainian military personnel and hardware were hit in 149 districts, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
‘If proposal is filed:’ Lavrov on Putin-Biden meeting, talks with the West
Sergey Lavrov noted that, if Turkey is ready to organize a dialogue between Russia and the West, it will be able to raise this issue during the meeting between Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Astan
Read more
Putin states replacement of post-Bretton Woods system based on dollar
"Our common task is to give these inevitable changes and transformations a civilized character," the Russian president stated
Read more
Israel’s attack on Iran involves over 100 aircraft — newspaper
Officials have refuted reports that Iranian air defenses managed to intercept the majority of Israeli missiles
Read more
Zelensky denies UN’s Guterres visit to Ukraine after BRICS Summit — report
According to the source, the secretary-general wanted to visit Ukraine after the summit, but Kiev rejected his proposal
Read more
Iran to retaliate for violation of its territorial integrity by Israel — lawmaker
"The failure as the Zionists (Israel - TASS) conducted their operation still does not mean that Iran will not respond. The Zionist regime should pay for the violation of territorial integrity," Kowsari, who is a member of the Majles (parliament) National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told
Read more
BRICS partners respond positively to Russia’s proposals on association’s payment system
According to Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov, the current international payment system is outdated, it is expensive and ineffective
Read more
US expects Iran, Israel to end exchange of strikes, official says
"I will say we've heard the same thing from many across the region, including many with close ties to Iran," a senior US administration official added
Read more
Iran says Israel struck from US-controlled area in Iraq
On July 23, Reuters reported that there were around 2,500 US troops in Iraq
Read more
Russia calls on IMF to fairly assess sanctions impact on global monetary system
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov also said that the Russian economy has been demonstrating consistently high growth rates despite unprecedented sanctions pressure
Read more
Russia considers vulnerabilities of NATO weapons in building new arms — defense chief
According to Andrey Belousov, today’s joint Russian-Belarusian defense ministry board meeting in Minsk affirmed the continuity of efforts to establish a common defense space and ensure the military security of the Union State
Read more
Kiev's coordinator for preparing riots arrives in Georgia — source
He is a resident of Mariupol, holds a Ukrainian passport, and reportedly plans to leave Georgia later this year
Read more
Kiev’s losses in Russia’s borderline Kursk area reach 26,000 troops, says Putin
During its counteroffensive last year, the Ukrainian army lost about 18,000 items of military equipment, the Russian president added
Read more
Israel warned Iran of attack ahead of time — news portal
The IDF said earlier that it was conducting surgical strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks"
Read more
Colombian president displays interest in country’s entry into BRICS
Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva welcomed Gustavo Petro’s initiative, "being committed to promotion of Colombia’s candidacy"
Read more
Parliamentary election held in calm atmosphere, Georgia’s chief electoral body says
Over 2.06 million voters took part in the election, with voter turnout reaching 58.94%
Read more
West losing war in Ukraine, but unwilling to stop — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban stated that Hungary’s principled stance has allowed it to preserve "room for maneuver" in the economic field, which is heavily impacted by the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about Israeli strikes on Iran
The IDF have carried out airstrikes on Iranian missile manufacturing facilities and surface-to-air missile arrays
Read more
Russian attack drones wipe out two Ukrainian armored combat vehicles in Kursk region
The ministry added as it also released a video of how the Ukrainian armored combat vehicles were destroyed
Read more
Putin sees positive trends in trade between Russia, Laos
"This year marks 30 years since the Treaty on Amity was signed, while next year we will celebrate 65 years since diplomatic relations were established," the Russian president noted
Read more
Putin praises efforts of 155th marine brigade in liberating Kursk Region
The Russian president said that then the 810th marine brigade, as well as units of the airborne forces were involved to reinforce the result
Read more
Court arrests US mercenary for invading Russia's Kursk Region as part of Ukrainian army
According to the report, US citizen Daniel Bernard Rebar is accused of committing a terrorist act, engaging in mercenary activities, and committing murder and attempted murder of two or more persons
Read more
Iran not to respond to Israeli attack — TV channel
Iran has informed Israel via third countries that it will not retaliate in response to its strike, Sky News Arabia said
Read more
BRICS and G7 countries in global economy
Read more
Russia to use revenues from foreign persons’ assets in response to West’s actions
Such decisions will be made and implemented, Anton Siluanov noted
Read more
West should tell Kiev ultimatums rule out talks Moscow — Ryabkov
"The situation on the ground will continue to change not in favor of Kiev and its handlers," Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Read more
Russia hands the baton to Brazil in implementing measures for de-dollarization — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that "weaning off the dollar through mutual settlement clearing schemes is a well-tested approach that needs further development and a multilateral character"
Read more
Ukrainian troops fire 88 rounds at Russia’s Belgorod Region over day, wounding three
Ukrainian troops have attacked seven districts in the region over the past day, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said
Read more
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42.5 mcm via Sudzha
The nomination for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected
Read more
Iranian nuclear facilities undamaged by Israeli attack, IAEA chief says
On October 26, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was conducting surgical strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks."
Read more
Pashinyan, Aliyev instruct top diplomats to finalize peace treaty for its signing
The leaders discussed issues related to the advancement of the bilateral peace agenda, including the peace agreement, border delimitation and other issues of mutual interest
Read more
Iran downs Israeli fighters, drones while repelling its attack — legislator
"Almost all drones and fighter jets launched by the regime were destroyed before they took any action," Zohrevand, who sits on the commission on national security and foreign policy at the Iranian parliament, told Iran’s state broadcaste
Read more
Elon Musk says US default is a matter of time
The US businessman was commenting on a White House video that lashed into Republicans for their refusal to approve a higher government debt ceiling
Read more
BRICS member states now discuss partner status of 13 countries — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, the issue of obtaining the status of a partner country is "a subject of consultations between delegations"
Read more
Neurointerfaces may be helpful in satisfying Arctic human resources demand — scientists
According to developers, the shortage of specialists in the Arctic (for example, there are 27 vacancies per 1 registered unemployed person on the Taymyr) is due, among other things, to the fact that not many are physically or emotionally able to stay in the Arctic for a long time
Read more
Iran refutes data on Israeli attack
According to Tasnim, the number of targets hit is significantly below 20
Read more
Future generations of EU taxpayers will pay for theft of Russian assets — diplomat
According to Kirill Logvinov, the European Union has committed an act of global theft by using income from frozen Russian assets to issue a loan to Kiev, which will damage the reputation of the euro
Read more
West abuses its exclusive position in global finances — Putin
"Inflation started across the globe in general," the Russian president pointed out
Read more
Russia-North Korea treaty to take effect after exchange of ratification documents — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, the treaty contains the basic principles for the further development of Russia-North Korea relations aimed at boosting partnership and strategic cooperation
Read more
INTERVIEW: Republika Srpska leader says he takes no orders from West
According to President Milorad Dodik, knowing his position, the West has even stopped threatening him
Read more
Voting in Georgian parliamentary election ends
As many as some 48,000 local and international observers were present in the election as more than 2,800 reporters from the Georgian and foreign media covered the voting
Read more
Russia-UAE trade up three-fold in past three years — Putin
According to the Russian leader, mutual investments between Russia and the United Arab Emirates reached $7 billion and sovereign funds are working on about 60 projects worth $2 billion
Read more
Iran to exercise its right to respond to Israeli attack — Foreign Ministry
It noted that "based on the inherent right of self-defense, as also reflected in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers itself entitled and obliged to defend against acts of external aggression."
Read more
Fourth body found where helicopter crashes in Russia’s Kirov region
The Polish-made copter has been in service for almost 38 years, data from Russia’s Civil Aircraft Register seen by TASS showed
Read more
Guterres, Putin discuss international financial system — UN secretary-general's office
They also discussed the situation in the Middle East, a statement said
Read more
Hezbollah forces carry out almost 50 operations against Israel in past day
According to the organization, its drones hit enemy military targets in Beit Hillel, Kfar Giladi, Qatsrin, Misgav Am, Shomera, Shtula and some other settlements
Read more
Bank of Russia sharply raises key rate by 2 p.p. to record level of 21% per annum
The Bank of Russia also raised its forecast for the average key rate for 2024-2026
Read more
Russia has proof of US’, UK’s involvement in sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines — diplomat
The publication of the evidence will depend on how the situation around the investigation unfolds, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Unknown attackers ambush Rosgvardiya convoy in Grozny's suburb, killing one
The wounded soldier was taken to hospital, where he is receiving all the necessary assistance
Read more
Israel delivers strikes on Iranian military targets outside populated areas — US official
The official said that the US "did not participate in this military operation"
Read more
Press review: BRICS unveils partner status and Russia ratifies key pact with North Korea
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 25th
Read more
North Korea sending troops to Russia would be in line with international law — diplomat
Kim Jong Gyu pointed out that he has seen "versions of the deployment of the North Korean armed forces to Russia that have been circulated in the world media recently"
Read more
Four Ukrainian drones downed over Russia’s Lipetsk region
"Air defense forces on duty destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Lipetsk Region," the ministry specified
Read more
Serbia to continue to strive for EU membership — president
Aleksandar Vucic stressed that under his presidency, Serbia "will not alter the core goals" of its foreign and domestic policy
Read more
IN BRIEF: Key statements of Bank of Russia’s Chief following sharp key rate raise
Elvira Nabiullina reiterated that the regulator remains committed to the inflation target of 4%
Read more
Project financing in national currencies important for BRICS — NBD President
"We indeed realized and directed rater large-scale funding to a number of projects but it is still insufficient, compared to needs of Global South countries," Dilma Rousseff noted
Read more
FATF avoids putting Russia on its penalty lists
FATF penalty lists include financially unreliable countries
Read more
Seven bodies of Tu-154 plane crash victims found near Sochi — source
The latest data from Russia's Defense Ministry suggests 92 people were on board the plane
Read more
Diplomat vows decisive response to EU move to `pocket’ revenues from frozen Russian funds
Misappropriated Russian funds will only eradicate the remains of global confidence to the EU as a trade, economic and investment partner, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Four Ukrainian drones eliminated over Russia’s Oryol, Bryansk regions
No damage or casualties have been recorded
Read more
G7 countries agree on how to deliver $50 bln in loans to Ukraine — statement
The document stressed that "the loan proceeds will be disbursed through multiple channels to support Ukraine’s budgetary, military and reconstruction assistance"
Read more
Iranian death toll from Israeli attack rises to four as two wounded soldiers die — media
Two Iranian servicemen who were wounded in the attack died on Saturday evening
Read more
Ukraine accelerates fleeing from Selidovo to save remaining troops — security services
"They come out in groups along the roads that are subjected to shelling, losing significant numbers of people there," the source said
Read more
Putin dismisses scope of 'bomb effect' in US on reports of North Korean troops in Russia
The Russian president said the satellite images were "a serious thing" but added that NATO troops had been directly involved in the Ukraine conflict for a long time now
Read more
Russian government to allocate $6.2 mln for drug development equipment — PM
Creation of drugs to prevent severe diseases, including cancer, is the priority, Mikhail Mishustin stressed
Read more
Serbia sees referendum to join BRICS or EU as realistic option — Deputy PM Vulin
"Right now, the group is becoming ever more popular among Serbs and in Serbia in general," he said
Read more
Russia not giving up on gas supplies to Europe, it can be done via several routes — Putin
The Russian leader added that "the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and one thread of Nord Stream 2 were destroyed, but one survived, and it is in working order"
Read more
Ukraine couldn’t conduct its gamble into Kursk Region without Western support — envoy
Ukraine had not the slightest chance to make a gamble into Russia’s Kursk Region without the West's support and satellite intelligence, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, said at an informal meeting of the UN Security Council
Read more
Thwarted enemy breakthrough, Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
The Ukrainian military lost more than 26,550 servicemen since the fighting began in the region
Read more
NATO expansion, threats from Trump and Kursk developments — Putin summarizes BRICS Summit
TASS has gathered key takeaways from the president's statements
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin comments on situation in Ukraine, treaty with North Korea in TV interview
According to the Russian leader, it is too early to determine what Russia and Ukraine can agree on, as no detailed talks between Moscow and Kiev have yet taken place
Read more
Central bank announces plan to roll out new banknotes
The amount of 100-ruble bills currently circulating is about 17% of all notes or more than 1 bln banknotes
Read more