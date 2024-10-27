Israeli president calls for using opportunity to save hostages from Gaza

TEL AVIV, October 27. /TASS/. Israeli President Isaac Herzog has called for using the opportunity to return Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip after the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

"The critical, supreme task still lies ahead of us — to urgently bring back the hostages from the hands of the murderers. The elimination of the arch-terrorist Sinwar and other enemies, and the impressive fighting by the IDF and security forces, have created an opportunity that we must not miss," he said at a memorial ceremony marking the national day of mourning for the victims of the October 7, 2023 attack.

He called for acting "with all our might, and in every way — with determination, creativity and boldness to secure the return home of the hostages."

"The blood of our brothers cries out to us. Their rescue is a supreme and binding duty, without which we cannot be whole as a people and as a state," he stressed.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

During a week-long Egypt and Qatar-mediated humanitarian ceasefire in late November 2023, as many as 110 hostages were released, but the ceasefire was violated by Hamas on December 1, 2023 and Israel resumed its operation against Hamas. Hostilities continue until now.

According to the latest data of the Israeli side, 101 hostages are still being held hostage in Gaza.