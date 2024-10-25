Russia not giving up on gas supplies to Europe, it can be done via several routes — Putin

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that Moscow is not giving up on gas supplies to Europe, several routes can be used for this purpose.

"There are several routes along which Russian gas can be supplied to European consumers. And we are not giving up on these supplies," the head of state said in an interview with VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin.

Putin noted that "the current route, which is Yamal-Europe through Poland. The Poles closed this route, it was their decision."

"Then there is one [pipeline] thread along the bottom of the Baltic Sea, this is Nord Stream 2. As a result of the terrorist attack, the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline and one thread of Nord Stream 2 were destroyed, but one survived, and it is in working order," the Russian leader said speaking about the second supply option. But he noted that "it really depends only on the German government whether to turn it on or not."

"We are ready to supply via this route as well," the head of the Russian state said.

He added that there are also options for gas supplies via transit through the territory of Ukraine, which the Russian Federation does not abandon either.