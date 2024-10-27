Kazakhstan sees mechanism of strengthening global stability in BRICS — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Kazakhstan sees opportunities for strengthening international stability, developing economic partnership and solving such global problems as the climate change or the water shortage in BRICS, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Dauren Abayev told TASS.

"Certainly, in the first instance we see an important mechanism of strengthening global stability in BRICS," the diplomat said. "The geopolitical strain is now the main challenge and threat for the global community. That is why efforts aimed at its de-escalation are so important," Abayev noted.

Secondly, the opportunity of developing the economic partnership with BRICS member-nations is important, the Ambassador said. "Thirdly, achieving sustainable development goals," he added.