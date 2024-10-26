Russia downs 12 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk region in span of 30 minutes

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russian air defenses destroyed as many as 12 Ukrainian drones in the skies over the borderline region of Bryansk in a span of 30 minutes on Saturday evening, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

"From 7:20 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. Moscow time (4:20 a.m. - 4:50 p.m. GMT - TASS) on October 26, new attempts by the Kiev regime to conduct terrorist attacks against facilities on Russian soil using fixed-wing UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles — TASS) were thwarted. Air defense forces on duty destroyed 12 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Bryansk Region," the ministry specified.