MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 300 servicemen, with four surrendering as prisoners of war (POW) over the past day in the Kursk area, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In total, the enemy has lost more than 26,550 servicemen since the fighting began in the region.

In addition, Russian troops have thwarted a Ukrainian breakthrough attempt in the area of Novy Put.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Russian troops thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to break through the border in the area of Novy Put.

- The Russian Armed Forces also repelled three Ukrainians counterattacks towards the settlement of Aleksandriya, Novoivanovka nad Plekhovo.

- Units of the Russian Battlegroup North continued their offensive operations, defeating the Ukrainian formations in the areas of the settlements of Daryino, Zeleny Shlyakh, Nizhny Klin, Novoivanovka and Plekhovo.

- Russian troops hit clusters of Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the Kursk Region.

- Russian aircraft struck Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 300 servicemen, 10 armored vehicles, including a tank, an armored personnel carrier and eight armored fighting vehicles, as well as three artillery pieces, 5 mortars, 3 vehicles and an electronic warfare system. Four Ukrainian servicemen surrendered as POWs.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in the Kursk Region, Kiev has lost over 26,550 servicemen, 177 tanks, 93 infantry fighting vehicles, 105 armored personnel carriers, 1,003 armored combat vehicles, 686 vehicles, 229 artillery pieces, 38 multiple rocket launchers, including nine HIMARS and six US-made MLRS.